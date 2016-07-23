Pakistani Politicians Making fun of National Anthem

11 hours ago Pakistan, Videos 0

Stupid Pakistani politicians making fun of National Anthem in front of people. Bol Channel conducted a survey in which they ask politicians to sing National Anthem. All the politicians of Pakistani political parties participated in this survey and no one knows the right lyrics of our Anthem which was really …

Read More »

New Car of Toyota Company Introduced in Pakistan

1 day ago Cricket 0

Toyota Company didn’t need any introduction when we talk about cars because it is one of the biggest brands in the world. Toyota introduced its New car in Pakistan. Toyota Prius Prime is the name of this new model and it has unbelievable features. This car is Totally made for …

Read More »
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved