Praying and protest against Trump at Dallas Airport

11 hours ago News, World News 0

Praying and protest against Trump’s immigration orders at Dallas Airport . Watch these praying and protest moment in below video link. American people were protesting against their newly elected president Donald Trump at Dallas Airport. People were singing and chanting against Trump. Many Muslims were also protesting in that rally. …

Read More »
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved