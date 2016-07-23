Watch how another video of Aunty is going viral on social media and Internet. This time Aunty has come up with a different song. Few days ago this Aunty uploaded her video in which she was giving her expressions on a Bollywood song. That video was very popular on Internet. …Read More »
What Happened when Malik Riaz went to His old Home
Watch what happened when Malik Riaz visited his old Home. He went to his House where he spent his life when he was not a rich person. People of his house welcomed him in his house and Malik Riaz spent good time with them. He played Carrom Board game there …Read More »
Shahid Afridi brilliant Cameo against Australia
Boom Boom Afridi played a cameo innings against Australia when he was playing for World XI side in a match. Afridi played really nice strokes. Afridi came in to bat when his side was in deep Trouble and they were 8 wickets down with just 120 runs on the board. …Read More »
Hamid Mir revealing reason behind Qatari Princes visit to Pakistan
Famous anchor and journalist Hamid Mir revealing reason behind visit of Qatari Princes to Pakistan. Hamid Mir was guest in a Talk Show. In that show, Hamid Mir revealed reality behind visit of Arab Sheikhs to Pakistan. Hamid said that different Arab Sheikhs visit Pakistan for various reasons. Hunting of …Read More »
Pakistani Politicians Making fun of National Anthem
Stupid Pakistani politicians making fun of National Anthem in front of people. Bol Channel conducted a survey in which they ask politicians to sing National Anthem. All the politicians of Pakistani political parties participated in this survey and no one knows the right lyrics of our Anthem which was really …Read More »
Indian has also came with Qatari Shahzady without any visa – Hamid Mir
Indian has also came with Qatari Shahzady without any visa – Hamid Mir reveled this secret in live show.Read More »
Om Puri Last Golden Words For Love of Pakistan In Indian
Om Puri Last Golden Words For Love of Pakistan In An Indian Interview .Read More »
Om Puri Talking about his death in this Clip
Popular Bollywood actor Om Puri talking about his death in his interview with Top Indian journalist Rajat Sharma in his show. Om Puri said to him that when I will die, You will play this Clip and after that Om Puri delivered his famous dialogues on which audience clapped and …Read More »
New Car of Toyota Company Introduced in Pakistan
Toyota Company didn’t need any introduction when we talk about cars because it is one of the biggest brands in the world. Toyota introduced its New car in Pakistan. Toyota Prius Prime is the name of this new model and it has unbelievable features. This car is Totally made for …Read More »
Cat with just Two Legs going Viral on Internet
A cat is going viral on social median and internet because of her Uniqueness. This cat has just 2 legs and she runs like a bunny. This cat was born like that with just 2 legs and she has a small Tail as well. A shelter man called a person …Read More »