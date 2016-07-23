Nasir Khan, The Peshawari Express of Pakistan

19 hours ago Cricket 0

Watch this Talented guy Nasir Khan in this video below who bowls same like Shoaib Akhtar. His action is very much similar to Shoaib Akhtar. Shoaib Akhtar was famous for his pace and speed and cricketing world gave him the name of Rawalpindi Express because his speed was as quick …

Read More »

Imran Khan mocking Bilawal Bhutto in his speech

23 hours ago News, Pakistan News 0

PTI Chairman Imran Khan making fun of Bilawal’s 4 demands to government. He was mocking PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in his speech. Imran Khan was talking about 4 demands of Bilawal which he demanded to government and said that if his demands didn’t accepted or fulfilled, He will give hard …

Read More »

Latest Video of Arshad Khan shocked his Fans

2 days ago Cricket 0

New music video of Chai Wala Arshad Khan shocked his fans and raised many questions on him. Arshad Khan shooted a video with a girl. Arshad Khan did some bold acts in his video and he was seen with a girl with which he is doing some shocking scenes. This …

Read More »

Martyr Pilot’s Mother showing real face of PIA

2 days ago Cricket 0

Mother of Shaheed Pilot revealed real face of PIA during her talk in a show. Martyr Pilot’s mother showed reality of PIA in a Talk show. 47 passengers died in sad Chitral plane crash incident in which this lady’s son was pilot who also died in the plane incident. It …

Read More »
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved